ATLANTA — Police have released new images of a Clark Atlanta University student missing for nearly a week now, in hopes it will help bring her home.

On Tuesday, Atlanta Police investigators distributed several photos of Alexis Crawford, showing her inside a liquor store off Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta, on the night of her disappearance.

According to police, the images show the 21-year-old in the clothing she was last known to be wearing, and are the most recent photos available of her.

The senior college student hasn't been seen or heard from since she disappeared "under difficult circumstances" from her off-campus apartment on McDaniel Street on Oct. 30.

Since then, her family has been desperate to find her. Friends are using the hashtag #LETSFINDLEX on social media to help spread awareness of her disappearance, and on Tuesday, six volunteers searched an overgrown area across the street from the apartment where she lived, looking for clues - anything - to help find where she could be.

Police, this week, released details of her last movements before her disappearance. According to the missing persons police report filed by her family, Crawford's mother, Tammy Crawford, said she last spoke to her 21-year-old daughter on Oct. 30 and that she "seemed to be in good spirits and was laughing" during the conversation.

According to the report, Crawford asked family for some money that evening, and said she had no plans for the weekend. Later on that night, Crawford reportedly asked her roommate, whom 11Alive is not naming, to take her to the liquor store around 11:30 p.m. and returned home. She said she last saw the 21-year-old at around 12:30 a.m. before the roommate went to her bedroom for the night.

The roommate told police that Crawford was not in the residence the following morning when she left for class. She said the front door was locked and the student wasn't in the living room or bedroom. The student's ID card and debit card are missing from her apartment, police said.

Family is holding onto hope and faith that they will find Crawford safe.

"Please prevent any evil that comes her way," begged Alexandria Crawford.

Police are asking for anyone with information - no matter how small or seemingly insignificant - to come forward.

"We can't stress that enough - everything is important at this time because we need to bring Ms. Crawford home to her family ... that is our priority at this time," said Capt. Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

As for Crawford's sister Alexandria, she had a message for the young woman: "We are here for you ... God is walking with you," she said. "I love you Alexis. I miss you."

Anyone with information on Crawford's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

