All lanes closed on I-75 Southbound and I-16 Eastbound in Bibb County

GDOT says the lanes should reopen by midnight.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation's website says a crash has closed all lanes near the interchange.

According to their interactive map, a crash is blocking all lanes near I-75 southbound and I-16 eastbound.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the Georgia State Patrol is handling the crash. Deputies say there are multiple vehicles involved in two different wrecks. At this moment they say no one has sustained life-threatening injuries.