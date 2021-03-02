Anyone with any information is asked to call Celina police at 972-547-5350.

CELINA, Texas — Updated at 10:59 a.m. with additional details from police.

An AMBER Alert was issued overnight Wednesday for a 2-year-old Celina boy whom police believe was taken by his father. They think Isaac Pugh could be attempting to flee to Mexico.

Authorities believe Levy Pugh was abducted and that the boy is in grave or immediate danger. They are searching for Isaac Pugh, 42, in connection to the abduction. Pugh is the boy's father, police said.

Levy is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 35 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday wearing a diaper on the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina, authorities said.

Isaac Pugh is around 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 212 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma truck with Texas license plate MDT1625, according to officials.

Celina police allege Isaac Pugh forced his way into his ex-wife's home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, before assaulting her and taking their son, Levy. He fled the scene in the truck.

Police said they believe he may be "mentally unstable, under the influence of controlled substances, and attempting to flee the country to Mexico." Police also consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Federal and local authorities are working to find Levy, police said, but they are also asking for the public's help in the search. They believe he is in imminent danger.