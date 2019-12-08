HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a missing 1-year-old child who was last seen inside a stolen car has been found safe in Davidson County. Police say the little boy was unharmed. The car the child was in has also been found in Davidson County. It's a Gold Acura TL that was taken from a parking lot at 1100 S Main St. in High Point, Sunday night.

The Amber Alert has been canceled. Police say the suspect in the case is still wanted. Originally police said the suspect was a black male but after reviewing surveillance video, new information was released and detectives say they are looking for a white male, around 20-30 years old.

Surveillance photos of suspected wanted in car theft with child inside, which triggered an Amber Alert Sunday night into Monday morning. Child and car have been found.

High Point Police

The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall, 165 pounds and having dark brown hair.

Legend Goodwin missing after car stolen with him inside Sunday night in High Point

High Point Police, Amber Alert

WFMY News 2 is looking into the Amber Alert system and why no phone alerts went out overnight. High Point Police posted the incident on its Facebook Page and Amber Alert sent a tweet about the child and ran a crawl on television screens. However, many are questioning why didn't an alert go out on phones sooner. When an alert was issued over phones, the child had been located.

At this High Point police say the little boy and stolen car have been located, but the suspect is still at large.

If you have any information on who this man is, call the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.