UPDATE 4:58 p.m.

Missing Georgia family found in the Midwest, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

A woman with the name "Tiffany Gentry" has commented and shared a photo on a First Coast News story saying "I am the wife and I am safe I have my children no one has been abducted. It's a false report I have video chatted with authorities."

First Coast News has spoken with the National Center for Exploited Children to verify this information. They said they are aware of the FB posts but would not comment further.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Levi’s Call for three missing children in St. Marys. They are working to determine if the children, along with their mother, are safe after they were reported missing Thursday.

According to a news release from Georgia State Patrol, the children, identified as 6-year-old Meadow Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Gentry and 3-year-old Kole Gentry, were reportedly abducted by their father, Marshall Gentry, around noon Wednesday.

They’re asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with a Georgia tag #RTQ7135. It could have a 2019 Coleman camper attached to it.

State patrol says it’s being driven by Marshall Gentry and that he is heavily armed and known to be suicidal.

Marshall Gentry and his wife are reportedly going through a divorce, according to Camden deputies. The pair were seen picking up their children around noon Wednesday.

Marshall Gentry is in the U.S. Navy at Kings Bay and was living in a pop-up camper on base, deputies said.

When he did not arrive at work at 8 a.m. Thursday, his supervisor went to check on him and noticed that his camper had been moved, according to deputies.

Upon arriving at Dorris Street, where his wife lives, deputies noticed that Marshall Gentry's military uniforms were on the front porch.

That is when the supervisor got concerned and contacted the St. Mary police.

A Levi's Call, or Amber Alert, was then issued to see if his wife and children are safe and to make sure they're not being held against their will, deputies said.

If you see them or know their location, you should call 911 OR Camden County Chief Deputy Chuck Byerly at 912-510-5100.

