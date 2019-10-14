ATLANTA — People filled the streets Sunday afternoon in Midtown for the Atlanta Pride Parade.

One moment shared on social media by the Atlanta Police Department is getting a lot of attention online.

APD tweeted a short 22-second video of one of its officers at the event grooving to Cardi B's hit song "I Like It."

"That moment when your song comes on! 🔥😄🙌 #AtlantaPride2019 #WeLoveATL #Atlanta," the tweet reads.

The officer sings and dances along to one of the verses.

The clip went up around 1:15 p.m. and has already been watched more than 40,000 times. It has hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

And the people on Twitter are loving it!

"Love my city," one person said in the comments.

"Oh that's his jam," another comment reads.

"How awesome is this," another Twitter user said. "How much the world has changed."

APD also share a lot of pictures with its officers interacting with the crowd.

"Thanks to everyone who joined us at the #AtlantaPride2019 🌈Parade earlier today. Despite the rain, we had a great time keeping everyone safe," APD tweeted. "Until next year! #prideatlanta #LGBTQ #WeLoveATL #Atlanta #loveislove".

Atlanta Pride Parade 2019

