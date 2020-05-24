OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Fifteen artists gathered on Main Street in Oak Ridge today to "paint the town" both literally and figuratively.

The town of Oak Ridge plans to add a downtown area, and gave these artists a chance to "promote" their idea of what a downtown should look like.

Artists said it was a great escape from the stress of quarantine.

"It's distracted us, well me, from a lot of the more I don't know frightening parts of it. But also it's a nice point towards the future, like what Oak Ridge could be once this virus is all over," Elijah Mauk-Olson said.

If you have an idea for what downtown Oak Ridge should look like, you can send your picture to the City of Oak Ridge for the chance to win a hundred dollar prize.

