Armed man robs Arby's on Pio Nono, sheriff's office says

It happened at 10:20 p.m. on Sunday night.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Arby’s on Pio Nono Avenue.

The sheriff's office says a masked male entered the restaurant with a firearm.

He demanded money from the registers, and after receiving money, he ran way. It's unclear how much money was taken from the register.

No one was injured during the incident.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a 5' 8" male wearing a green colored hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.