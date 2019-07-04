OXON HILL, Md. — Army veteran Capt. Justin Brown returned home Saturday and surprised his unsuspecting family at the National Harbor.

They were shocked and overjoyed, to say the least.

Capt. Brown hadn't seen his wife and two young kids--six and two--in nearly a year.

“It’s been over 10 months since I’ve seen my family... Ready to see them. Ready to see them, and ready to get my hands on them," said Capt. Brown.

Prince George's County police helped him pull off the surprise, escorting him onto the plaza with Capt. Brown hidden in a police car.

When his wife, Nikki Brown, heard the sirens, at first she thought there was an emergency.

Then, her husband emerged, and she heard his mother scream "that old mom screaming on the football field scream."

"When I saw him, I couldn’t believe it," said Nikki.

Their son, Justin Brown, ran straight up to his dad and hugged him close.

“Actually getting to see them now and actually kiss on them and hug on them, it was an awesome feeling," said Capt. Brown.

“I feel like it’s a miracle now!” said his son, Justin.

“I don’t have words. I’ve held him so many times, because he just wanted daddy to be there, so this is the best thing for my baby," said Nikki.

It's certainly the best thing for her, too.

Nikki has been holding down the fort at home for about a year now.

“Very, very challenging, hard, hard for my babies, just keeping them strong," she said with a sigh.

Now, the Brown family plans to go home and just enjoy each other's company.

WUSA9 wants to extend a thank you to Capt. Justin Brown for his service.