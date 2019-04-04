MACON, Ga. — Aspire Fitness will no longer open a location in the former H.H. Gregg location in west Macon.

The CEO of Provost Properties, Charles Vita, says his plans to lease the building to Aspire Fitness fell through after most of the equipment was already moved into the space.

Once Provost Properties delivered the entire gym to Aspire Fitness, Vita says he was told Aspire Fitness was "broken." He added that it appears the fitness center's financial affairs are out of order in some capacity.

After repeated attempts Thursday to get an update from Aspire Fitness, 13WMAZ still has not heard from them.

When reaching out to the Austell location, an employee directed questions to Colorado locations, since the company originated in the state.

13WMAZ reached out to each Colorado location by phone -- with no answer.

We also sent an email to an email address that previously released a statement to WMAZ stating the fitness center was expected to open in October, and received no reply.

Vita says he is working to get another gym operator into the space; however, it could be several months before the deal is done.

The fitness center is located at 4551 Billy Williamson Drive in west Macon.