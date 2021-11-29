Astroworld Festival victim Rudy Peña's family visits memorial at NRG Park for the first time

Pena was one of 10 people killed as a result of the Astroworld tragedy.

HOUSTON, Texas — Rudy Peña’s family, including his mother, visited the somber memorial dedicated to his memory and those of nine others outside the Astroworld Festival venue site Monday afternoon.

"We loved to dance,” said sister Jennifer Peña during an interview alongside two other siblings.

Dancing and music were among Peña’s passions, which led the Laredo College student to Astroworld Fest with friends.

It was a concert from which his family fully expected him to return.

“I received a video call from messenger," recalled Jennifer. "That he was taken unconscious to the hospital. But we never thought it was going to be something dramatic.”

Among Peña’s personal items returned to the family was a ring and gold chain now worn by his brother, Guadalupe.

"We’re holding on and we’re trying to make this easier," said Guadalupe. "But, I mean, I think time will tell.”

Attorneys representing Peña’s family amended a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday to include concert promoter Live Nation.

So far, well over 200 lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those killed, injured or otherwise impacted by the Astroworld incident.

"If we would’ve been there, things would have been different,” said Guadalupe.

His siblings like to think they could have protected the baby of the family and told us they hope future concertgoers will be spared from similar tragedies.

"Because they didn’t deserve this," Jennifer said.

Peña’s family said they plan to start a scholarship fund in his memory. His goal was to become a border patrol officer.