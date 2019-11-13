ATHENS, Ga. — Authorities in Athens are searching for a 42-year-old woman who disappeared after the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri.

It's been four days since anyone has seen Linda Christine Tryon who was last seen in the Downtown Athens area during the game. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has since released a photo of Tryon in hopes that someone will recognize her and call the police. Police haven't released any further details regarding the circumstances of her disappearance.

Anyone who does have details about Tryon's location or her disappearance is asked to call the 911 non-emergency line at 706-613-3345 or Sgt. Thompson at 762-400-7103.

Linda Christine Tryon

Athens-Clarke County Police

