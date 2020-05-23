ATLANTA — It is undoubtedly a difficult year to commemorate Memorial Day - the customary gatherings in solemn remembrance of those who gave their lives in service is, largely, not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the tough decision to cancel the annual observances at Marietta National Military Cemetery and the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

But some form of recognition will nonetheless be made, and communities around Atlanta are arranging for collective memorials in virtual spaces.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park "virtual camp out": This is part of a string of online Memorial Day events being arranged by the National Park Service, at several sites around the country. This begins this evening (May 23) on the Kennesaw Battlefield Facebook page at 5 p.m. Additionally, Kennesaw Battlefield is among 25 sites together hosting on Facebook a National Park Service virtual Memorial Day commemoration.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park In recognition of Memorial Day, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefie... ld Park and other units of the National Park Service encourages everyone to take a moment to remember the military service members who were willing to sacrifice everything for the service of our country.

