ATLANTA — Atlanta and surrounding cities are bracing for a possible second night of protests, after demonstrators clashed with police last night and amidst mushrooming unrest around the country.

From Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County to Atlanta's historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood, where NBA star Jaylen Brown tweeted for people to meet him at, demonstrations appear to be developing around the metro.

Gov. Brian Kemp has already said he signed an order to authorize the deployment of up to 1,500 National Guard troops in Atlanta "to maintain order and address hotspots of illegal activity."

And Atlanta Police say they are "monitoring protest activity throughout the city today and is prepared to make arrests for any criminal acts."

11Alive will be monitoring developments throughout the evening and providing updates as they come in:

7:55 p.m.: Rep. John Lewis has issued this statement saying "I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness" but that "rioting, looting, and burning is not the way."

7:47 p.m.: A large crowd in the dozens is now kneeling in the middle of the street outside the governor's mansion.

7:45 p.m.: 11Alive's Ryan Kruger reports "several hundred" more people have arrived in the area of Centennial Park and the CNN Center, as police have begun more aggressively making arrests.

7:30 p.m.: Jaylen Brown continues to lead marchers through downtown Atlanta in what has been a peaceful demonstration.

7:02 p.m.: 11Alive reporter Ryan Kruger, who is at Centennial Olympic Park, estimates the current crowd is in the hundreds, down from the thousands that were gathered last night.

7:00 p.m.: To recap, in the city of Atlanta right now we're aware of one crowd gathered at Centennial Olympic Park and the CNN Center, one group of demonstrators that started marching behind NBA star Jaylen Brown from the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial site in Sweet Auburn a short moment ago, and one group of protesters outside the governor's mansion.

6:54 p.m.: Live visuals from near Centennial Olympic Park show police arresting a man.

6:52 p.m.: A few dozen demonstrators have now left the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial site and are marching in the direction of downtown.

6:50 p.m.: Jaylen Brown, the NBA star from Marietta, says he drove down here from Boston overnight to organize the protest currently forming at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial site.

6:45 p.m.: In East Point, 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant spoke to the men outside the Target about their motivations. It's not about protecting the store, they said.

6:35 p.m.: 11Alive's Hope Ford reports the crowd is growing in Sweet Auburn at the Martin Luther King, Jr. historic sites.

6:35 p.m.: In remarks during a press conference Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields called the destructive elements of last night's protest a "highly calculated terrorist act."

6:30 p.m.: Georgia National Guard troops are positioned in front of the governor's mansion.

6:25 p.m.: The mayor asks that you "find yourselves in a safe place in your home this evening" and "please know where your children are this evening."

6:20 p.m.: Mayor Bottoms is conducting a news conference after instituting a 9 p.m. curfew for tonight.

“What we saw in Atlanta last night and what we are seeing in cities across America is an explosion and what should not be lost in that explosion is what this anger and frustration is about for some many across America," she says.

6:15 p.m.: A group is outside the Camp Creek Target, in an apparent show to deter any looting or vandalizing of the store.

6:05 p.m.: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has instituted a 9 p.m. curfew in the city of Atlanta tonight, according to a City of Atlanta tweet. It ends at sunrise tomorrow.

6:00 p.m.: Some protesters are gathering at the governor's mansion in Atlanta.

5:50 p.m.: Aerial images over Sugarloaf Mills show a group gathered facing off with police.

5:30 p.m.: Here's what we know so far -

Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was closed after a protest moved through the mall.

Brown, a Marietta native and Boston Celtics player, tweeted for people to meet him at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial sites in Sweet Auburn at 5:30.

at 5:30. 11Alive's Crash Clark learned the Avalon shopping complex, in Alpharetta , was removing chairs, tables and other loose objects in anticipation of possible protests.

, was removing chairs, tables and other loose objects in anticipation of possible protests. Unconfirmed reports have come in of a vehicle on fire and a heavy police presence in the Camp Creek area in East Point.

