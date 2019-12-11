Tonisha Williams says she hasn't seen her niece in two and a half years.

She is Brianna Williams' sister and the aunt of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

Tonisha Williams said her sister didn’t completely cut off communication with their family, but Brianna wouldn’t answer texts from them for months.

“The only way we would hear from her is if we were reaching out to her," Tonisha Williams said. "We were asking, ‘how y’all doing? How is Taylor? Send me pictures... I never got it. It was always an excuse and now this. None of it is making sense.”

Tonisha Williams said they have no idea where Taylor could be. She told First Coast News over the phone at the last meeting her family had with detectives, they tried calling Brianna Williams twice and she didn’t answer.

“I sent her a [text] message asking, ‘Bri, what’s wrong? We’re here for you. You can talk to me," Tonisha Williams said. "Basically, telling her help me help her find the baby.”

She said the family never heard back from Brianna Williams. Her last conversation with her prior to Taylor’s disappearance was in June. According to Tonisha Williams, her sister told detectives their mom had watched Taylor at the end of October, and Brianna Williams picked Taylor up from their mom’s house.

“There’s no way that’s true,” Tonisha Williams said, citing they haven’t seen Taylor in more than two years. “I asked my mom, ‘do you think somebody did something to her because she had this stuck in her mind, "okay I picked Taylor up.'"

“I’ve been trying not to think the worst [about Taylor’s disappearance], but when you know that everything that’s being told is an absolute lie, you have no choice but to think the worst," Tonisha Williams said. "I don’t believe in my heart that she has done anything to Taylor. I just feel like she knows what has happened to her and it’s almost like she’s willing to take the fall for it. Whatever it is.”

Tonisha Williams said she thinks her sister was involved with a man over the past six months who may know more about Taylor’s disappearance. She said she did think it was “strange” that her sister wasn’t searching for Taylor, and that she returned to work the day after reporting her missing.

As far as why her sister moved from the Southside apartment to the Brentwood home, Tonisha Williams said she was told her sister was paying for both places at the same time. She said her sister didn’t want to let the apartment go for fear of messing up her credit, but took the cheaper route on the house.

Tonisha Williams said she didn’t think this made sense paying for two places at one time.

