In the video, the officer can be heard cursing and then grazing a woman's car.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are conducting an internal affairs investigation following a viral video of an off-duty APD officer involved in a road rage incident.

When the incident happened, Amanda Witherspoon said she was driving on the Interstate 30 service road in Garland, near Dallas, on Wednesday. Witherspoon said when she wouldn't let him over, the off-duty officer cursed her out and hit her car, so she moved to the next lane.

Witherspoon said no other words were exchanged before her recording; she just wanted to make sure if he hit her, she would have video for insurance purposes.

The video of the interaction went viral before people on social media figured out he was an officer.

TONIGHT AT 10: Austin Police confirms the man seen in this viral road rage video is an off-duty APD officer.



The woman in the video says it happened last week in Garland, TX. She says he cursed her out and hit her car after not letting him over.



APD is investigating. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/RgkMXawrcf — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) September 6, 2023

Witherspoon said she hopes he faces some form of punishment.

"To me, if you just can't handle life in traffic, you probably should not be a police officer. Because he's supposed to be a peace officer and he's supposed to serve and protect, and he's out here harassing and tormenting people because he didn't plan ahead," Witherspoon said.

The Austin Police Department released a statement in response to the incident:

"The Austin Police Department is aware of a recent online video involving an off-duty APD officer engaging in a verbal altercation with another individual on the road. Our Department holds its officers to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, both on and off duty. These actions do not reflect our Department's values and an Internal Affairs investigation has been initiated."

Daranesha Herron on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram