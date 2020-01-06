CROSBY, Texas — An infant girl only a few hours old was surrendered at a fire station in Crosby early Monday morning, deputies confirm.

The child was found at about 3:30 a.m. at the fire station in the 2500 block of the Crosby Freeway.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call about the girl being dropped off at the fire station. Deputies and firefighters found the girl a short time later at the station’s front door.

Lt. Bruce with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother will face no legal repercussions because the baby was dropped off in compliance with the state’s Baby Moses Law.

The little girl is now at the hospital getting checked out.

About the 'safe haven law' or 'Baby Moses' law in Texas

From Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) —

If you have a newborn that you're unable to care for, you can bring your baby to a designated safe place with no questions asked. The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place—a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency centers or emergency medical services (EMS) station. Then, your baby will receive medical care and be placed with an emergency provider.

Information for Parents

If you're thinking about bringing your baby to a designated Safe Haven, please read the information below:

Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe.

You may take your baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas.

You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a Safe Haven.

You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need.

If you leave your baby at a fire or EMS station, your baby may be taken to a hospital to receive any medical attention they need. Remember, If you leave your unharmed infant at a Safe Haven, you will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.

