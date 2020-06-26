In the age of social distancing and hefty nursing home visitor restrictions, North Pointe had their residents hold up signs, asking the digital world to help out.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — North Pointe of Archdale living facility put a cute plea on social media: Be our friend!

North Point is a part of the Victorian Senior Care community.

“Our friends at North Pointe of Archdale are needing pen pals!!” the post said. “Find a friend, write them a letter and send it to the address listed below with their name as the recipient. We can’t wait to hear from you! 😊”

The post gave the following address to send letters to a new pal:

North Pointe of Archdale

(Pen Pal Name Here)

PO Box 14037

Archdale, North Carolina 27263

The post featured residents holding signs with their names and their interests.

What are you waiting for? Go through the pictures and find your new pen pal today!