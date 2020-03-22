TYLER, Texas — In a letter to shoppers on Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton announced all stores would temporarily close on Monday, March 23.

The letter, posted to the department store's website, can be read below in full:

To Our Customers,

Bed Bath & Beyond is 100% committed to doing the right thing for our customers and associates, and that commitment has been at the forefront of every step taken during the past weeks and days. Given the rapidly changing COVID-19 guidance, we've made the decision to temporarily close all Bed Bath & Beyond locations in support of national efforts to combat the spread.

Starting Monday, March 23, all Bed Bath & Beyond locations will close until April 3.

We realize the impact store closures will have on our associates and assure you the well-being of every employee is a top priority. We want to take care of them in the best way we can and will be providing applicable pay and benefits for this period.

In light of this decision, we want to make sure to give you flexibility regarding any returns you might have and have extended our policy to allow returns for up to 240 days from the date of your purchase.

We remain open online and will continue to serve you through our website at bedbathandbeyond.com. We are enhancing our online capabilities while our buyers and distribution teams are working to replenish products as quickly as possible, so you can purchase and receive other essential items easily.

In this time of great uncertainty, our best defense is to all work together and be good to one another. Stay well, keep safe.

