MACON, Ga. — If you're partying around Central Georgia for Super Bowl Sunday, Macon-Bibb Chief Coroner Leon Jones wants to give you a ride in a van, instead of a hearse.

Jones has decided not to watch the big game so he can drive fans to bars, tailgates, parties and nightclubs to keep them from drinking and driving.

Starting Sunday between 3 p.m. and midnight, Jones will take people to their parties and bring them home within the county limits.

He wants to make sure people stay safe and avoid getting DUIs.

Jones also offers free rides to party goers on New Year's Eve.

If you'd like to schedule a ride with Jones on Sunday, you can call him at 478-256-6716.