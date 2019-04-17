Bibb County commissioners approved more than $1.4 million of funding for a third round of renovations to Freedom Park.

The money will help build two new basketball courts, update playground equipment, and an additional pavilion for Freedom Park. SPLOST coordinator Clay Murphey says it's greatly needed, since the park hasn't seen renovations in decades.

Oanita Jackson says she takes her two twin boys to Freedom Park at least once a week to play with other kids. She enjoys sliding and playing on the playground herself -- that's when she says she noticed the playground is falling apart.

"It's a long time since they've done anything to the park," said Jackson.

The playground area hasn't seen any changes since the 1950s. Clay Murphey is in charge of the project to renovate the entire park. About a year ago, they unveiled new baseball and softball fields.

Now, he hopes to finish the rest of the park by tearing down the old basketball court and putting up two more, adding a new pavilion, and of course, fixing the playground.

Bibb County commissioners unanimously approved of the funds for the project. "We're going to have a new park for them," said Murphey.

Murphey says renovations will begin in the next few weeks and this third phase of construction will take about a year to complete.

"They mean the world to me -- they're my whole entire life. Anything that makes them happy makes me happy," said Jackson.

Jackson says she'll be thankful her kids can play somewhere that makes them smile.