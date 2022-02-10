Bibb Coroner's Office believes unidentified victims of I-475 crash is a young family

Coroner Leon Jones says his office is working to identify a male adult, a female adult, and young child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Three people are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 South in Macon just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic slowly moved on I-475 Sunday afternoon as Bibb County deputies investigated what the Coroner called a horrific scene.

The wreck happened between Thomaston Road and Eisenhower Parkway exits.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a black Chevrolet SUV went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The car was traveling south just past the Thomaston Road bridge.

Three people in the SUV were pronounced dead by Coroner Leon Jones.

Coroner Leon Jones says they're still working to identify the victims that they believe is a young family-- a male, female, and child.

Jones says the vehicle was burnt so badly that investigators had to use a VIN number to find what type of car was involved in the wreck.

"In my 31 years with the Coroner's Office, this is the worst wreck I've seen in my career," Jones told 13 WMAZ over the phone Sunday evening.

The coroner says the car is registered in Jacksonville, Florida.