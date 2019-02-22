Corrections officers at the Bibb County Jail confirm that authorities arrested BIbb Commissioner Virgil Watkins for DUI early Friday morning.

Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Georgia State Patrol troopers made the arrest and are working the case.

This is not Watkins' first time behind bars in Bibb County. In 2013, then commissioner-elect Watkins spent a few hours in the Bibb Jail, arrested for an unpaid ticket from Dooly County for an expired tag.

Bibb commissioner-elect Virgil Watkins arrested Macon Council member Virgil Watkins, Jr., who is about to take a seat on the new Macon-Bibb County Commission, was arrested by Macon police and taken to jail Monday. He was released Monday night after three hours in custody, according to the Bibb County jail website.

13WMAZ was at the jail later Friday morning around 6:40 a.m. and saw Watkins pacing outside. We are working to confirm his release.

