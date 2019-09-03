On Saturday, March 9, Bibb County Schools will hold a career fair to prepare for the 2019-2020 school year.

The event will be held at Rutland High School from 9 a.m. until noon.

Human Resources Coordinator for Bibb County Schools, Mallori Gattis says there are certain requirements, along with an I.D and resume, you need to fulfill in order to apply.

" The minimum requirement is a Bachelor's Degree," Gattis said.

The district is hiring for all grade levels from Pre-K through high school across all subject matters.

"We will be represented be all 38 schools in the district and specialty schools," Gattis said.

There are currently 1,500 teachers in Bibb County, and they're looking to hire about 150 more.

Gattis says, every year where they need teachers most changes, but this year, middle school is the primary focus.

"Just in speaking with principals, English Language Arts for middle school is our concentration,just like last year it was high school math."

On- site interviews will be conducted.

Again a Bachelor's degree, your resume, and an I.D are required to apply.