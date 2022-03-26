Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing elderly man

His family says they have not seen him since March 14th

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are asking if you've seen 69-year-old Herman Lafayette Pitts.

His family reported him missing to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office on March 24.

Pitts' family says he's 6 feet, 1 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

His brother, Carlton Pitts, tells 13WMAZ that he and his family have not seen him since March 14. Carlton says he last saw his brother at a Quick Zip gas station not far from where his brother lives on Madden Avenue.

The family says Pitts is showing early signs of dementia and has medical issues.