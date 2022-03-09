Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault

It happened this afternoon on Mercer University Drive

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an aggravated assault that happened off of Mercer University Drive around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection with Steven Drive.

Two cars turned into the lane to turn left onto Steven Drive. The driver of a white Honda CRV pulled out onto Stevens Drive and got out of the car. He began shooting at the driver of a white Honda Accord, according to the sheriff's office.

A third driver was hit by gunfire as she drove past the intersection. The sheriff's office says she pulled into the Summer Park apartment complex and called 911. She was taken to the hospital but is now in stable condition.

After the incident, both cars ended up heading east on Mercer University Drive, with the shooter leaving last.