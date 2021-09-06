Bibb County's Chief Judge to halt jury trials as COVID-19 cases climb

Chief Judge Howard Simms confirms he plans to sign a judicial emergency this week

MACON, Ga. — Jury trials in Bibb County may be put on hold for the month of September.

Chief Judge Howard Simms says he plans to sign a judicial emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases. Judge Simms says he plan to sign the emergency Tuesday or Wednesday.

“That gets us through this month’s trials and the first week of October. Hopefully, things will have improved by then,” said Simms.

The judge previously halted jury trials for the month of August but a formal order was never signed.

“The idea was wait and see if the numbers changed before we actually entered an official order but it’s only gotten worse. At this point, there are statutory considerations... demands for trial, statutes of limitations... that can only be tolled if an order is entered,” Simms told 13WMAZ.