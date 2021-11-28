Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Kings Food Mart

An armed robbery happened Saturday night at the Kings Food Mart located at 2765 Houston Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night at the Kings Food Mart located at 2765 Houston Avenue.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 p.m., a person with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register.

After getting an unknown amount of money, the robber ran away. No one was hurt.