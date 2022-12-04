Bibb Deputies investigating armed robbery at Houston Avenue grocery store

No one was injured during this incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Houston Avenue Grocery Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened just before 3:00 a.m. at 4315 Houston Avenue.

It was reported that a man entered the store with a gun.

He demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash he left the store.

The suspect is described as wearing all black with mask.