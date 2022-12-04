Bibb Deputies investigating armed robbery at Houston Avenue grocery store

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Houston Avenue Grocery Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, it happened just before 3:00 a.m. at 4315 Houston Avenue.
It was reported that a man entered the store with a gun.
He demanded money from the clerk.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash he left the store.
The suspect is described as wearing all black with mask.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.