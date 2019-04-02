MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating after the GameStop on Gray Highway was robbed at gunpoint on Monday.

A release from the office says the robbery happened around 10 a.m.

It was reported a man brandishing a gun entered the store and demanded money from the register.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, an Xbox One and games before leaving the store on foot towards Gray Highway.

The release says the man was wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt and white basketball shorts. He was also carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-87CRIME.