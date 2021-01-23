Bibb deputies identify man in suspicious death

66-year-old Cecil Bedgood was sitting behind the wheel in his truck at the intersection of Madison Street and Stewart Lane.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they are treating the discovery of a dead man sitting in his truck at an intersection as suspicious.

Jones says they got the call just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man was sitting behind the wheel in his truck at the intersection of Madison Street and Stewart Lane. That’s in Macon’s historic Pleasant Hill Neighborhood.

The man was identified as 66-year-old Cecil Wayne Bedgood, according to Jones.

According to Sgt Linda Howard, the cause of death is likely a medical emergency. She says the body will be sent in for an autopsy Monday to determine cause of death.