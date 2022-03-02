Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at China Express

According to a news release, it happened around 10 p.m. at the restaurant on Gray Highway

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at an east Macon restaurant.

The sheriff's office says a man robbed the China Express at 1493 Gray Highway just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

They received reports a man wearing black clothing and a face covering approached an employee at the dumpster behind the restaurant.

Using a gun, the robber forced the employee back inside the restaurant and demanded cash from the register, according to a news release.

The man ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff's office says the robbery is under investigation.