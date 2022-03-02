Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at China Express

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at an east Macon restaurant.
The sheriff's office says a man robbed the China Express at 1493 Gray Highway just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
They received reports a man wearing black clothing and a face covering approached an employee at the dumpster behind the restaurant.
Using a gun, the robber forced the employee back inside the restaurant and demanded cash from the register, according to a news release.
The man ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The sheriff's office says the robbery is under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.