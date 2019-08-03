MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to find two suspect who stole from a car.

A news release says it happened in February 28 around 1:45 a.m in the Highlands Subdivision off Mumford Road.

The suspects seen in the surveillance pictures below broke into a car and stole three firearms. There was a brown derringer 32 caliber, a black ruger 9 mm, and a black smith and wesson M&P 380 caliber with the serial number "KFE3528."

Bibb Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information should call Investigator Cpl. Moore at 478-952-1631 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2331.

Bibb Sheriff's Office

