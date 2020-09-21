Bike Walk Macon kicks off 'Open Streets Macon' initiative

'Open Streets Macon' is part of Bike Walk Macon's efforts to make streets safer for both pedestrians and cyclists.

MACON, Ga. — Sunday kicked off a project by Bike Walk Macon to let people play in the street without worrying about a car speeding by.

Open Streets Macon closed off half a mile of Maynard Street in east Macon to let people ride bikes, walk around, and enjoy other outdoor activities.

Event coordinator Koryn Young says this was the first of three 'open streets' days, with another coming in Oct. and Nov.

Young says doing one on Maynard Street was intentional since Bike Walk Macon will be making some traffic adjustments there soon.

"It's really just to show what a low cost, quick activations can do to slow down traffic in the street, especially a street like Maynard that has a whole bunch, it's literally in the middle of a residential neighborhood, but literally it's a thoroughfare for cars," Young said.