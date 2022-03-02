Bleckley County sheriff now out on bond on sexual-battery charge

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office sais Kristopher Coody turned himself in Friday to face the arrest warrant

MACON, Ga. — Bleckley County's sheriff is out on bond after turning himself in to face a sexual-battery charge.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Saturday that Kristopher Coody turned himself in Friday, according to 11Alive in Atlanta.

He's accused of touching the breast of an Atlanta-area judge in a hotel bar on Jan. 18.

A Cobb judge issued a warrant for Coody 10 days later, but he's reportedly been out of state on a church mission trip.

Cobb County told 11 Alive in Atlanta that Coody bonded out of jail Friday, but did not report a bond amount.

The incident allegedly happened last month at the Rennaissance Waverly Atlanta hotel, as Coody attended the Georgia Sheriff's Association winter meetings.

The warrant says Coody "did place his hand" on the victim's body parts, without the victim's consent. He's charged with a misdemeanor.

On Thursday, Coody's chief deputy in Bleckley County told 13WMAZ that Coody "is taking these allegations seriously and will meet with the appropriate authorities as soon as he returns."

13WMAZ could not reach Coody for comment Saturday.