With bickering between Democrats and Republicans approaching the saturation point, it seems fitting that some liberals would lambast a liberal comedian for hobnobbing with a high-profiled conservative at a professional football game.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres found herself in the crosshairs of fellow liberals after a video surfaced showing her joking with former Republican President George W. Bush. They were in the owner’s box at Sunday's football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Some people were upset when they saw Bush and DeGeneres laughing during the game.

“They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?” she said at the beginning of her daily show Monday. DeGeneres responded by saying she has many friends with people who don’t have the same beliefs.

“We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s OK that we’re all different,” she said. “When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean be kind to the people who think the same way you do, I mean be kind to everyone.”

While her response apparently doused the fire that the video ignited, Democrats and Republicans resumed their squabbles at the Capitol, apparently gearing up for the 2020 elections.

That means political parties will renew their efforts to outdo each other with slogans that belittle their opponents. Here are some slogans the two parties have slung at each other in the past:

In separate attacks on the intelligence of their political opponents, the party with the donkey brigade announced that as members of the “Democratic Party: We’re not perfect, but they’re nuts.” Republicans, who embrace elephants as their party’s mascot, countered that “I’d vote for a Democrat, but I’m allergic to nuts.”

Many Republicans push family values and sexual purity until marriage. Democrats? Well, their slogan says: “Democrats are sexier. Who ever heard of a nice piece of elephant?”

“Another former fetus for life,” is a Republican slogan used to counter things Democrats throw out that the GOP faithful find annoying. “You can’t fix stupid, but you can vote it out,” Republicans say. “GOP family values,” Democrats say, “your rights begin at conception and end at birth.”

“Liberals protest war. Conservatives protest health care,” said Democrats. “If you’re gonna burn our flag, wrap yourself in it first,” say Republicans.

With candidates already positioning themselves for 2020 elections, both parties are expected to recycle some old slogans they’ve liked and produce new ones they consider beneficial.

DeGeneres would urge them to “be kind to one another.” If tradition holds, candidates will ignore that and take the dog eat dog approach