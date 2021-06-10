Blue Angels coming to Georgia | Here's how to watch

They'll be at the Wings Over North Georgia Hybrid Drive-In Air Show.

ROME, Ga. — Look up! The Blue Angels are returning to Georgia.

The 2021 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, A-10 Thunderbolt II, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers, and C-17 Globemaster III Demonstration Teams along with other performers from around the world, according to show organizers.

The Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will be hosted at Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Georgia on Oct. 30-31 and is a "hybrid drive-in," they said.

For more information on the show, visit the Wings Over North Georgia website.

In May of 2020, the Blue Angels joined forces with the Thunderbirds to dazzle spectators across north Georgia and all around the United States as a way to honor healthcare workers during the global pandemic.