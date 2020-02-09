Sheriff Steve Bizzell confirmed Abraham Jr. was found about 30 yards from his 5-year-old sister's body.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Johnston County search crews found the body of the 4-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters on Monday.

The body of Abraham Jr. was found just before 9 a.m. Thursday about 30 yards from when crews found the body of his sister, Alexa, Sheriff Steve Bizzell said. WNCN reports receding waters helped teams find the boy’s body.

Both children were found in "shallow water," Bizzell said.

Search teams found 5-year-old Alexa around 5 p.m. Wednesday in a tributary of the Neuse River.

The children were in their mother’s car late Monday night when it was swept away and discovered in a flooded creek off Galilee Road. The mother was inside with her two children.

Firefighters rescued the mother but as they grabbed her and one of the children, the boat capsized and they lost the child. The boy was swept out of a firefighter’s arm, according to Bizzell.

He said the search was both difficult and dangerous. Bizzell told WNCN, before the sibling's bodies were found that the thought of the children was heavy on the minds of the first responders.