City of Hawkinsville issues precautionary boil water advisory

Customers are being asked to boil their water until the advisory is lifted.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The City of Hawkinsville water system has issued a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main break.

City Manager Sara Myers says the water main break happened on Industrial Boulevard Sunday causing low water pressure, or loss of water for customers.

The areas impacted are as follows:

232 Industrial Blvd

236 Industrial Blvd

240 Industrial Blvd

244 Industrial Blvd

248 Industrial Blvd

256 Industrial Blvd

Pulaski State Prison

Pulaski County Jail

Myers says any customer impacted should boil their water before drinking it until further notice. That includes cooking or preparing baby food with the water. The city will notify customers impacted once the water is safe to drink again.

