DALLAS — After Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison, victim impact statements took place in the courtroom.

RELATED: Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Botham Jean

Botham Jean's brother Brandt went first, speaking about his brother.

"If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself, I forgive you. I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you," said Brandt Jean.

Following his speech, Brandt Jean asked Judge Tammy Kemp if he could give Guyger a hug.

PHOTOS: The emotional moment Botham Jean's brother embraces Amber Guyger Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Brandt asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug. The fired Dallas police officer was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool) Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Brandt asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug. The fired Dallas police officer was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool) Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Brandt asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug. The fired Dallas police officer was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool) Convicted murderer Amber Guyger (right) walks back to her desk after hugging Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Brandt asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug. The fired Dallas police officer was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool) With her new Bible in hand, convicted murderer, Amber Guyger (center) leaves the 204th District Court for jail after receiving a hug from Botham Jean's brother Brandt Jean at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Judge Tammy Kemp gave her one of her own Bibles and opened it to John 3:16. Fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool)

They hold each other while audibly crying for about a full minute, hug each other multiple times and share a few words together.

Shortly after they embraced, Judge Tammy Kemp came off the bench to speak to Botham Jean's family, sharing hugs and quiet words on the side of the courtroom.

Kemp then approached Guyger and gave her the gift of a Bible. The judge and Guyger also shared a hug following that moment.

RELATED: 'You start with this': Judge Tammy Kemp gives Amber Guyger a Bible after sentencing

Here's more of Brandt Jean's statement:

"If you truly are sorry, I can speak for myself, I forgive and I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you. And I don't think anyone can say it, again I'm speaking for myself... but I love you just like anyone else. And I'm not gonna say I hope you rot and die just like my brother did but I presently want the best for you. And I wasn't going to ever say this in front of my family or anyone, but I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you, because I know that's exactly what Botham would want you to do. And the best would be to give your life to Christ. I'm not going to say anything else. I think giving your life to Christ would be the best thing that Botham would want you to do. Again I love you as a person and I don't wish anything bad on you. I don't know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug, please? Please?"

RELATED: Timeline: What has happened since Amber Guyger shot Botham Jean

RELATED: Day-by-day breakdown of the murder trial of Amber Guyger

RELATED: Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Botham Jean

RELATED: 'An amazing act of healing and forgiveness': Dallas County DA Creuzot addresses public after Amber Guyger is sentenced