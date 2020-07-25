Bottoms trying to put a stop to street corner water sales by teenagers

The advisory council will help curb the unpermitted street corner sales of bottled water in the city.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced a new initiative that she says will help curb unpermitted water sales inside the city limits and channel the business spirit of the youth in the city.

According to the mayor, the unpermitted sales put both young people selling the water, as well as motorists, potentially at risk.

In most instances, young people sell bottled water at street corners to motorists stopped at traffic signals.

In late June, an 18-year-old selling water in Midtown Atlanta was shot to death over a $10 bill, according to the teen's family.

"We appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit of youth who are selling water to motorists,” said Mayor Bottoms. “But we have seen an increase in unsafe and violent activity in some locations and cannot allow it to continue. It’s going to take a village and we are working with our partners to provide outreach and resources to these young people to help them gain access to job opportunities, workforce training, and educational programs.”

Earlier this month, the mayor issued an administrative order to create an advisory council that includes community members, public agencies, and other partners throughout the city to help develop strategies to promote entrepreneurship among youth within the city of Atlanta.

The advisory council will recommend strategies for the development of fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of young people throughout the city and support the entrepreneurial goals of young water vendors in Atlanta.

The mayor has asked for the council to report its recommendations on July 31.

