MINNEAPOLIS — The family attorney of the 5-year-old boy thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America gave an update on his condition Friday.

The family says that Landen is "alert and conscious" and they hope to have him home by June. Though he is out of intensive care, he still has a few surgeries to go.

The family didn't go into detail about Landen's injuries only saying he's no longer in critical condition and they again asked for privacy. But they say they truly appreciate the prayers and well-wishes from the public. They say they're so grateful for all the GoFundMe donations, which are approaching one-million dollars.

The GoFundMe for the boy is just a hair short of $1 million. If it reaches that mark, it will join just 17 other campaigns to reach $1 million since 2016, when the site starting sharing data.

Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda with premeditated first-degree murder for the April 12 attack .

Aranda told police he was angry at being rejected by women at the Minnesota mall and was "looking for someone to kill."

Landen plunged almost 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones.

Mac Hammond, a pastor at a church attended by the child's grandparents, said during his Easter service that there was no evidence the boy had a brain injury.