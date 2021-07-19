Mattie's Call | 15-year-old reported missing in Clayton County

Officers need help finding Breanna Browning.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are looking for a 15-year-old who went missing early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to the 1400 block of Garden Lake Drive in reference to a missing person call.

Browning was last seen at her home on July 18 at 4:30 a.m. Police said she has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

She has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 120 pounds. Brown is 5'5. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts with black and white shoes.