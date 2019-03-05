MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was delivering pizza when she was shot and robbed a little more than two years ago. Thursday night, Brooklyn Rouse, Macon-Bibb Commissioner Virgil Watkins, and other people affected by gun violence told their stories to about 60 people during a panel discussion designed to bring awareness to the problem. Sabrina Burse went to the event at CrossLife Church.

Rouse is a survivor who faced serious injuries after the shooting. Rehab helped her regain her strength and learn to walk and write again.

"This is something, especially in Macon that needs to be addressed," said Rouse.

Rouse knows about gun violence first hand. She said her recovery wasn't easy but definitely taught her a lesson she wants people to remember.

"You never think that it's going to be you or whoever you are around. It changes your life. It changes your perspective about a lot of things," said Rouse.

Guests and panelists wore orange to bring awareness to gun violence. The event was a partnership between the Macon Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Nexus Community Development Corporation.

Rouse's dad, Warren Rouse, says parents can play an important role in teaching kids how to deal with anger.

"As adults, teach those kids don't get mad. Get them out of the confrontation," said Rouse.

Laquonne Holden, president of the Nexus group, says the discussion is a good first step.

"I'm hoping tonight will serve as a catalyst or launching point to drive further conversation to create that change," said Holden.

Rouse says her experience doesn't define her and she will continue to move forward.

"Be safe and stay prayed up," said Rouse.

When we spoke to Rouse a few months ago she said she had plans to start a nonprofit for kids and their parents to help cut down on crime.