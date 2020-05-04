FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 12-year-old veteran of the Broward County Sheriff's Office is being remembered by his community after he died from COVID-19.

Deputy Shannon Bennett was just 39 years old.

"I ask that you keep Shannon’s family members in your prayers, but keep Shannon within your heart. His legacy will be carried on in our performance," Sheriff Gregory Tony wrote in a tweet.

The sheriff's office has since shared several photos and tweets honoring Bennett, calling him "a fine deputy and individual." The office said he was "an out and proud gay law enforcement deputy," a school resource officer and "a man in love" who had plans to get married later this year.

"We love and miss you, Deputy Bennett," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. "Thank you for your bravery, your kind heart, and your service. Rest In Peace."

In the neighborhood where he lives, residents laid flowers next to his patrol car and wrote letters in rainbow colors thanking him for his service.

The sheriff's office also shared photos of law enforcement lining the streets to salute Bennett as his body was escorted from the hospital to the funeral home in Dania Beach.

