Warner Robins police responded around 6:45 a.m. Friday morning to a call of shots fired at the Subway at 703 Watson Boulevard.

Officers say the suspect was in the middle of burglarizing the store when an employee arrived to open for business. As the suspect was leaving, he fired a shot at the employee still in their vehicle. The shot hit the vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Police say the suspect is a man between 5'8" and 5'10", and was dressed in all black.

Officers used a K9 unit to track the area, and that search led to the parking lot of the Rosemont Court Apartments. They believe the suspect may have fled in a vehicle that was parked there.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a different Subway address than a Watson Boulevard location where there was an armed robbery in January of 2019: