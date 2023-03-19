Business owners on board, as Warner Robins police consider new technology to assist with crime

The department is looking to partner with a company called Fusus. It would allow folks to voluntarily register their public-facing security cameras with the police.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A lot of people own security cameras outside of their home and business. Nationwide, more police departments have been utilizing this technology to help them solve more crimes.

Now, the Warner Robins Police Department is looking to expand their use of technology to support their safety initiatives throughout the community.

They want to partner with a company called Fusus. They work with public safety agencies throughout the country to improve through technology.

Through Fusus, residents and business can voluntarily register their public facing security cameras with the police department. According to Fusus, there are options to register your device for police to request both real-time and recorded footage.

According to documents, the department believes it will allow them to more efficiently respond to crime as its happening. They say it will also widen their options for gathering information.

"That would be good for the community," says Bryson Clay.

Clay is the owner of Bryson Mini Mart on Pleasant Hill Road. He's been there for the last two years, and says the crime has been low.

"It's been pretty good out here, not too much going on, but it's still good to have the cameras to be on the safe side," says Clay.

That's why his store is covered in cameras.

"You want to be able to catch everything, it's crazy out here, so if anything happens you have all the evidence you need," he adds.

He says if the partnership is approved at council he would consider granting access to the police department.

"That will help out a lot. That would help out a lot with these crimes going on. It would be a big extra step," he says.