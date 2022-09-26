Why do couples have a new option when it comes to paying for their wedding?

“Buy now, pay later” is now available for tying the knot.

HOUSTON — We all know that weddings can be expensive. The average cost in 2021 was $28,000, according to the wedding registry and planning site The Knot.

Some couples unable to cover the expense have turned to credit cards or personal loans. There is a new option. “Buy now pay later” options are popping up for couples getting ready to tie the knot.

According to the New York Times, companies like Maroo are allowing soon-to-be newlyweds the ability to pay in installments over a 12-month period. When you hire a vendor, they can submit their bill to the company, and it will cover the cost.

It does run something called a soft pull credit check that does not affect your credit score. Then it comes up with an interest-free installment plan.