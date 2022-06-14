2 dead in Floyd County construction crash, authorities say

Two other people were injured in the crash.

ROME, Ga. — Two people are dead and there were two others injured following a crash at a construction site in Floyd County on Tuesday morning.

Floyd County Police public information officer Chris Fincher said a flatbed truck was being loaded with asphalt at the top of a steep hill around 9 a.m. off Old Dalton Road near Rome.

He said at some point "the brakes are suspected of failing and the truck rolled forward."

"While the truck was being loaded up the hill a small excavator was traveling down hill with a flagger on foot providing assistance," Fincher said. "That bobcat and flagger were struck by the truck."

Police identified one of the two people deceased that were on the Bobcat as Cody Hauser, 19.

Two other people were also injured in the crash. One was airlifted to Erlanger and another transported by EMS to Atrium Health in Rome, he said.

The construction site was being operated by Kevin Gurley Incorporated (KGI) from Armuchee, Ga. According to the website, they are a site development, grading and paving company. Police said it was a driveway project along a dirt road.

OSHA is investigating the incident, police said.

11Alive has reached out to the company and OSHA for a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.