ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A car drove through a parking lot guardrail and struck four children on Ormond Beach in Volusia County, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.
Fire officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. along State Road A1A.
One child has been airlifted as a trauma alert, and three other kids have been driven to area hospitals.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
