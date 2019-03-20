ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A car drove through a parking lot guardrail and struck four children on Ormond Beach in Volusia County, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

Fire officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. along State Road A1A.

One child has been airlifted as a trauma alert, and three other kids have been driven to area hospitals.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

